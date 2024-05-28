Brokerages Set Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Target Price at $20.64

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.64.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 4,924.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.88. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $211.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.80 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 37.36% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

