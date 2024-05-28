Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives $11.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.12.
Several brokerages recently commented on AZUL. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Azul in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. Azul has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $13.86.
Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Azul will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.
Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.
