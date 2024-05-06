iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mosaic Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,471,000 after purchasing an additional 840,304 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $96.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.42.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

