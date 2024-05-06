Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 408 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in Booking by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Booking by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 price objective (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,823.00.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,577.38 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,456.93 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,524.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,406.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.46 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,483 shares of company stock valued at $18,891,445 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

