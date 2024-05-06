Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New $416,000 Investment in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs in the third quarter valued at about $96,934,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 31.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,153,000 after buying an additional 621,962 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Amdocs by 333.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 449,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,003,000 after acquiring an additional 346,071 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 2,132.9% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 299,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after acquiring an additional 285,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 796,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,319,000 after purchasing an additional 224,518 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of DOX stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.95. The company had a trading volume of 576,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,796. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.47.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.479 per share. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.