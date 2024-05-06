Gallacher Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 15,158 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 49,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Orange by 10.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Orange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Shares of Orange stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 230,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,595. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

