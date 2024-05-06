Gallacher Capital Management LLC Takes Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,599 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE EME traded up $8.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $371.97. 423,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,347. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.49 and a 52 week high of $376.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $338.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.75.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

