Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.420-0.440 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.0 million-$245.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $248.0 million. Five9 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.150-2.190 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.88.

Five9 Price Performance

Five9 stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.84. 1,020,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,304. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Five9 has a 12-month low of $51.01 and a 12-month high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $239.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.64 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

