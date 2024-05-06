Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 6th (ACQ, AEIS, ALB, AND, APLD, AX.UN, AXL, BBU, BDGI, BDI)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, May 6th:

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$21.00.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$25.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $160.00 to $150.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$41.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$55.00 to C$52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$52.00 to C$50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$47.50 to C$46.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $8.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $7.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $7.50 to $8.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$48.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.00 to C$10.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $30.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $31.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $30.00 to $32.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $31.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from $28.00 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$37.00 to C$38.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $24.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $33.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $86.00 to $80.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $8.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$66.00 to C$67.00. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.50 to C$11.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$40.00 to C$37.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$35.00 to C$33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $113.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $52.00 to $54.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$2,000.00 to C$1,950.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$1,650.00 to C$1,800.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1,200.00 to C$1,275.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$59.00.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $224.00 to $220.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$40.00.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$43.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $185.00 to $176.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $12.00 to $20.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $13.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $204.00 to $208.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $60.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price reduced by CIBC from $59.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $59.00 to $55.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target trimmed by Evercore Inc. from $62.00 to $60.00. Evercore Inc. currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $63.00 to $62.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $40.00 to $38.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$17.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $120.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $104.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$109.00 to C$116.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$17.00 to C$18.00. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $10.00 to $11.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $91.00 to $92.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $10.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $17.50 to $18.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $17.50 to $18.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $43.00 to $49.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $50.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $111.00 to $109.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.50 to C$9.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $101.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$1.00 to C$0.75. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $86.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.50 to C$8.75.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$104.00 to C$93.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$82.00 to C$74.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$86.00 to C$83.50. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) was given a C$8.40 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$133.00.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$51.00 to C$52.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$54.00.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$52.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$48.00 to C$53.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$65.00 to C$67.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $43.00 to $48.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $175.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $10.50 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $190.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$34.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$212.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$226.00 to C$227.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$24.50.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$37.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.00.

