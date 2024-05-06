Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 6th (ACQ, AEIS, ALB, AND, APLD, AX.UN, AXL, BBU, BDGI, BDI)

Posted by on May 6th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, May 6th:

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$21.00.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$25.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $160.00 to $150.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$41.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$55.00 to C$52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$52.00 to C$50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$47.50 to C$46.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $8.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $7.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $7.50 to $8.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$48.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.00 to C$10.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $30.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $31.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $30.00 to $32.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $31.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from $28.00 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$37.00 to C$38.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $24.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $33.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $86.00 to $80.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $8.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$66.00 to C$67.00. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.50 to C$11.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$40.00 to C$37.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$35.00 to C$33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $113.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $52.00 to $54.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$2,000.00 to C$1,950.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$1,650.00 to C$1,800.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1,200.00 to C$1,275.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$59.00.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $224.00 to $220.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$40.00.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$43.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $185.00 to $176.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $12.00 to $20.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $13.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $204.00 to $208.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $60.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price reduced by CIBC from $59.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $59.00 to $55.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target trimmed by Evercore Inc. from $62.00 to $60.00. Evercore Inc. currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $63.00 to $62.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $40.00 to $38.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$17.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $120.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $104.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$109.00 to C$116.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$17.00 to C$18.00. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $10.00 to $11.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $91.00 to $92.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $10.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $17.50 to $18.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $17.50 to $18.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $43.00 to $49.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $50.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $111.00 to $109.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.50 to C$9.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $101.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$1.00 to C$0.75. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $86.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.50 to C$8.75.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$104.00 to C$93.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$82.00 to C$74.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$86.00 to C$83.50. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) was given a C$8.40 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$133.00.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$51.00 to C$52.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$54.00.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$52.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$48.00 to C$53.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$65.00 to C$67.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $43.00 to $48.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $175.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $10.50 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $190.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$34.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$212.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$226.00 to C$227.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$24.50.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$37.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.00.

