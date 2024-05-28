Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $463.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $521.00 to $463.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $445.00 price target (down previously from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $465.13.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.1 %

LULU stock opened at $303.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.18. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $295.28 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,248,000 after buying an additional 44,141 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $112,081,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

