Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) PT Lowered to $236.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $252.00 to $236.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $225.29.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 1.5 %

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $202.47 on Friday. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $164.00 and a 52 week high of $261.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.07.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.8% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.6% during the first quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.