Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Lowered to $88.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $82.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 252,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 63.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 32,564 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in Medtronic by 16.2% during the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 38,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 11.2% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $49,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

