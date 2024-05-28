BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BJ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.18.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $88.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $88.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.74.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at $998,459.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,640 shares of company stock worth $7,394,087. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 42.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.