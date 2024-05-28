Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Financial Survey

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and Equinix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment -6.85% 18.98% 1.92% Equinix 11.32% 7.73% 2.95%

Dividends

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.3%. Equinix pays an annual dividend of $17.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays out -117.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equinix pays out 170.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equinix has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equinix has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

18.5% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Equinix shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Equinix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and Equinix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $11.88 million 9.30 -$34.79 million ($0.51) -7.22 Equinix $8.32 billion 8.74 $969.18 million $9.97 76.84

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and Equinix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 0 2 0 3.00 Equinix 0 6 8 1 2.67

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.87%. Equinix has a consensus price target of $874.44, suggesting a potential upside of 14.14%. Given Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is more favorable than Equinix.

Summary

Equinix beats Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

