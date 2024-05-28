BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Raised to $95.00 at DA Davidson

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.18.

NYSE:BJ opened at $88.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $88.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.01.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at $998,459.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at $998,459.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,640 shares of company stock worth $7,394,087 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

