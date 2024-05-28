Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSTI. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of SoundThinking from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of SoundThinking from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $16.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.50 million, a PE ratio of -51.19 and a beta of 1.18. SoundThinking has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.48 million. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SoundThinking will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $33,398.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,857 shares in the company, valued at $8,930,131.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,287 shares of company stock worth $68,807. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 15.9% in the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the third quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

