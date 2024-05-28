Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Lowered to $202.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $202.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.76.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $171.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $125.25 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.33.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Zscaler by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Zscaler by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Zscaler by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

