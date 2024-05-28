Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) PT Raised to C$13.00 at Echelon Wealth Partners

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Echelon Wealth Partners from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Computer Modelling Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CMG. Barclays raised their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$12.50 target price on Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.75.

TSE CMG opened at C$12.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.37, for a total value of C$165,920.00. Insiders sold 206,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,920 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

