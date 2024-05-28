Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of RL opened at $173.45 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $192.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth approximately $84,288,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 15,903.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,266,000 after acquiring an additional 446,097 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,513,000 after acquiring an additional 331,413 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth approximately $61,022,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 10,207.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,061,000 after acquiring an additional 322,053 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

