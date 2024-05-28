NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Downgraded by DZ Bank

DZ Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. DZ Bank currently has $1,025.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,123.49.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $1,064.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $896.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $710.53. NVIDIA has a one year low of $366.35 and a one year high of $1,064.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA’s stock is set to split on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 23.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,278 shares of company stock valued at $40,710,498 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.