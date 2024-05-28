MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on MacroGenics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $4.55 on Friday. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $284.98 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.09.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 53.60% and a negative return on equity of 98.01%. The company had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 51,395 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $799,192.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 378.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 37,938 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 28.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 148,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 33,039 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $492,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 8,361.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,438,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,237 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $90,528,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

