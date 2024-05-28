Barnes & Noble Education’s (BNED) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Sunday, May 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Performance

Shares of BNED stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.01. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $456.67 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 51.52% and a negative net margin of 5.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,256,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 90,003 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 258.6% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 46,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares during the period. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

