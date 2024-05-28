TD Cowen Lowers Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target to $98.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.80.

Shares of GSHD opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 103.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $50.47 and a 12-month high of $92.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.17.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 202.00% and a net margin of 5.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $2,722,368.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,587.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $2,722,368.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,587.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.06 per share, for a total transaction of $580,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth $67,000.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

