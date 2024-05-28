Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $215.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $212.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a sell rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $200.64.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $156.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.46. Snowflake has a one year low of $138.40 and a one year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 772,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,504,006.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 772,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,504,006.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $2,001,149.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 354,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,571,598.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,803,625 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

