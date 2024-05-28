Loop Capital Cuts Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target to $265.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $225.29.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LECO

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LECO opened at $202.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $164.00 and a 1 year high of $261.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $336,627,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2,984.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,479,000 after buying an additional 424,831 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at $34,850,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 25,909.0% during the fourth quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,040,000 after buying an additional 178,254 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 19.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,853,000 after buying an additional 174,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.