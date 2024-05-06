Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Scotiabank

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Scotiabank in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Open Text from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Text has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of Open Text stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.15. 1,187,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,555. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 2.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Open Text will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Essex LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Open Text by 1.7% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 334,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 6.9% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 6,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

