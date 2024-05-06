DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 83.63% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

DMC Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ BOOM traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.07. 363,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,734. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $261.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.59.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $174.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DMC Global will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DMC Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DMC Global in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 722.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

