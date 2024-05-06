Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $113.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE DIS traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,925,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,491,769. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.50 and its 200 day moving average is $100.81. The company has a market capitalization of $213.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

