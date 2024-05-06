Citigroup Trims Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Target Price to $36.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Citigroup from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on COHU. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cohu from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

COHU traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 120,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.39. Cohu has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -582.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.94 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cohu will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 10,587.5% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

