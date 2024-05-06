TD Securities Raises TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$37.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 0.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on X. Scotiabank raised their target price on TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TMX Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$44.00 target price on TMX Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TMX Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.88.

TSE:X traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$36.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of C$10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. TMX Group has a one year low of C$28.23 and a one year high of C$37.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$35.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.78.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$301.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.05 million. TMX Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Equities research analysts predict that TMX Group will post 1.6194927 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total value of C$534,744.80. In other news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. Also, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$3,234,636.08. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

