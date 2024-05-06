Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 1,318 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 52,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PAVE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.29. 797,761 shares of the company traded hands. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.83.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

