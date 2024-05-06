B. Riley Increases Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target to $20.00

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JYNT. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Joint from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of JYNT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.03. 68,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,138. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $239.49 million, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.58. Joint has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million. Joint had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Joint by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Joint by 192.3% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joint during the fourth quarter valued at $652,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Joint in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Joint by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 79,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

