Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $703.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.70 million. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dingdong (Cayman) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Performance

DDL opened at $1.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. Dingdong has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $4.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dingdong (Cayman) from $1.40 to $1.15 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DDL

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.