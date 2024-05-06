Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $45.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. On average, analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of VNDA stock opened at $5.01 on Monday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $6.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.58 million, a PE ratio of 97.62 and a beta of 0.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
