CuriosityStream (CURI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. CuriosityStream has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 32.94% and a negative net margin of 85.95%. On average, analysts expect CuriosityStream to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CURI opened at $1.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $59.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.75%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

In other CuriosityStream news, major shareholder Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 28,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $28,006.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,169,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,169,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 363,614 shares of company stock valued at $371,230 over the last quarter. Insiders own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

