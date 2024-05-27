Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Synaptics by 711.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Synaptics by 180.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 37.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.58. 194,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.32. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $121.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.34.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.17 million. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $382,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,820.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Synaptics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.67.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

