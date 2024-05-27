Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,400,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,416,000 after acquiring an additional 693,852 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,862,000 after purchasing an additional 383,495 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $30,045,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4,608.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 167,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,428,000 after buying an additional 163,928 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 250,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,073,000 after buying an additional 127,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRYS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.63.

Krystal Biotech stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.83. The stock had a trading volume of 144,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,134. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.46. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.95 and a 12 month high of $189.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 452400.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 8,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $1,107,191.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,041.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,191.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,041.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $4,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,550,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,138,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,087 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,191. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

