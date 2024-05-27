MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases Shares of 4,999 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,736,000. Booking makes up about 1.0% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Booking by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,876.96.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total transaction of $97,952.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,101.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total transaction of $97,952.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,101.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,485,975. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Trading Up 1.1 %

Booking stock traded up $42.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,795.35. The company had a trading volume of 151,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,719. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,456.93 and a 12-month high of $3,918.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,604.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3,499.25. The company has a market capitalization of $128.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

