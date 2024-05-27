MMA Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

MMA Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Celanese by 1.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Celanese by 83.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 28.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,400 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celanese Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CE traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.87. 423,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,978. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $103.23 and a 12-month high of $172.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.41%.

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.