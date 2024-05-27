Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,280 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 258.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Zscaler by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Zscaler by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.76.

Zscaler Stock Down 0.2 %

Zscaler stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,682. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.67 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.25 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902 over the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

