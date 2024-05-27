Metahero Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $621,392.32 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $30.57 million and $621,392.32 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Metahero

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

