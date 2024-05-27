Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 126,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $2,206,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 3,934 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $297,685.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,848.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 3,934 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $297,685.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,848.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.06 per share, for a total transaction of $580,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,582 shares of company stock worth $1,141,849. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 7.5 %

GSHD stock traded up $4.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.36. The company had a trading volume of 360,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,156. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.22. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $50.47 and a 12 month high of $92.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.81, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 202.00% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.24 million. As a group, analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

