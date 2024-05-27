MMA Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

MMA Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,901,000 after buying an additional 6,882,952 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 37,268,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,529,000 after purchasing an additional 829,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,697 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,787 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,696,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,283,000 after purchasing an additional 308,252 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BNDX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.59. 2,456,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,187,942. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.96.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0892 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

