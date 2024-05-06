LSV Asset Management Has $24.25 Million Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,374,416 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.06% of Global Net Lease worth $24,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 104,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNL opened at $7.20 on Monday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.28%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.58%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GNL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BTIG Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

