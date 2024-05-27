Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Acquires 800 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. TransDigm Group makes up 0.8% of Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,327.44.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $19.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,350.31. 136,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,096. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,252.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,126.16. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $768.23 and a 12-month high of $1,350.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11 shares of company stock valued at $5,950 and sold 40,203 shares valued at $49,550,425. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

