Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,262,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

10x Genomics Trading Down 1.6 %

TXG stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,764. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.80. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.94.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The company had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.24 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 42.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $205,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 842,900 shares in the company, valued at $37,087,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $205,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 842,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,087,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $71,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,732.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,560 shares of company stock worth $494,210. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

