Sangoma Technologies (STC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Sangoma Technologies to post earnings of C($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$84.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.86 million.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Sangoma Technologies Trading Up 6.4 %

CVE STC opened at C$3.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a P/E ratio of 997.50. Sangoma Technologies has a 12-month low of C$2.53 and a 12-month high of C$5.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STC shares. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Sangoma Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on STC

About Sangoma Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.