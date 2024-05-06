CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Jonestrading

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Jonestrading from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jonestrading’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CTO. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

NYSE:CTO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.01. 112,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.31 million, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.74. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $18.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

