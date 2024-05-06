Wedbush Raises Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $118.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $110.00 to $118.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.06.

NYSE CPT traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $105.63. The company had a trading volume of 983,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,285. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $114.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.89 and its 200 day moving average is $95.31.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 90.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 60.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

