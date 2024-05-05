Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for WSP Global Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of WSP Global in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.81. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $7.81 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.96 EPS.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on WSP. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$233.00 to C$239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on WSP Global from C$220.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$234.00 to C$239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$236.92.

WSP Global Trading Up 0.1 %

TSE:WSP opened at C$214.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$217.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$199.95. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$166.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$230.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.91 by C$0.08. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.81 billion.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.